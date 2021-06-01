Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" was admitted to AIIMS in the morning today due to post-Covid complications.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" was admitted to AIIMS in the morning today due to post-Covid complications.
"He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nishchal," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.
The Education Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21. “This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors," Pokhriyal had said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, India reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.
With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,81,75,044. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fresh fatalities.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!