Education minister suggests inclusion of Yoga in NCERT curriculum

Addressing the National Yoga Olympiad - 2022, the minister stressed that National Education Policy 2020 lays special emphasis on the physical and emotional well-being of both students and teachers
NEW DELHI :Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday suggested the National Council of Education and Training (NCERT) to include 'Yoga' in its curriculum.
Addressing the National Yoga Olympiad - 2022, the minister stressed that National Education Policy 2020 lays special emphasis on the physical and emotional well-being of both students and teachers.
Sports-integrated learning will inculcate sportsman spirit and help students adopt fitness as a lifelong attitude, he added.
Pradhan said Yoga is an integral part of health, wellness and physical education.
"While we are in the process of developing the NCF, we must prioritise yoga right from ECCE to Class 12th level. He also suggested NCERT to conduct yoga olympiads at the school, block, district and state levels," he said.
He said that involving school students from every block will further the legacy of yoga and also help in making yoga as a lifestyle.
The National Yoga Olympiad is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training from 18th to 20th June 2022.
This year about 600 students from 26 states/UTs and Demonstration Multipurpose Schools of Regional Institutions of Education will be participating in the forthcoming National Yoga Olympiad.