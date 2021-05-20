Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting with directors of IITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs today. The minister will review Covid-19 management, online learning and latest status of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

''I will be meeting Directors of IITs, IITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs with an agenda of discussing COVID-19 Management, Online Learning and the latest status of Implementation of #NEP2020 at 11:30 AM tomorrow,'' he tweeted.

I will be meeting Directors of IITs, IITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs with an agenda of discussing COVID-19 Management, Online Learning and the latest status of Implementation of #NEP2020 at 11:30 AM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7l5KqnhaDV — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2021

The education minister held a virtual meeting with education secretaries of all states on 17 May to review the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the education sector, especially at the school level and how in the absence of physical schooling the sector is facing an unprecedented situation.

However, no call on the conduct or cancellation of Class 12 Board exam was taken at the meeting even as a section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

As per officials, broadband connection and better online infrastructure in schools were discussed in the meeting where around 50 education bureaucrats including principal secretaries from various states participated.

“The minister listened to suggestion on how to improve the school education during pandemic and how online and TVs can be used more for mainstream education during the current phase," the official added.

In April, the Centre had announced the postponement of CBSE Class 12 board exams and had cancelled the Class 10 exams after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.