Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be meeting the Vice Chancellors of 45 Central Universities on 3 September through video conferencing.

Pradhan has met the Vice Chancellors of different Universities in the last month, but this will be the first formal meeting of the Education Minister with the Central Universities’ Vice Chancellors in a group.

Implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and start of academic session 2021-22 are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

Apart from that academic bank of credit, multiple entry – exit system, open and on-line education, glue grant for education institutions, steps to fill up the backlog vacancies of teachers of SC/ST/OBC & EWS categories, celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ are also to be taken up for discussions.

