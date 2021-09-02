Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Education Minister to virtually meet VCs of 45 Central Universities tomorrow

Education Minister to virtually meet VCs of 45 Central Universities tomorrow

Premium
Implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and start of academic session 2021-22 are likely to be discussed during the meeting.
1 min read . 09:09 PM IST Livemint

  • Pradhan has met the Vice Chancellors of different Universities in the last month, but this will be the first formal meeting of the Education Minister with the Central Universities’ Vice Chancellors in a group

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be meeting the Vice Chancellors of 45 Central Universities on 3 September through video conferencing. 

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be meeting the Vice Chancellors of 45 Central Universities on 3 September through video conferencing. 

Pradhan has met the Vice Chancellors of different Universities in the last month, but this will be the first formal meeting of the Education Minister with the Central Universities’ Vice Chancellors in a group. 

Pradhan has met the Vice Chancellors of different Universities in the last month, but this will be the first formal meeting of the Education Minister with the Central Universities’ Vice Chancellors in a group. 

Implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and start of academic session 2021-22 are likely to be discussed during the meeting. 

Implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and start of academic session 2021-22 are likely to be discussed during the meeting. 

Apart from that academic bank of credit, multiple entry – exit system, open and on-line education, glue grant for education institutions, steps to fill up the backlog vacancies of teachers of SC/ST/OBC & EWS categories, celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ are also to be taken up for discussions.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Apart from that academic bank of credit, multiple entry – exit system, open and on-line education, glue grant for education institutions, steps to fill up the backlog vacancies of teachers of SC/ST/OBC & EWS categories, celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ are also to be taken up for discussions.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!