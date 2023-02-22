Education ministry asks states, UTs to align admission age for grade 1 to 6+ years
The National Education Policy 2020 recommends strengthening of learning of children at the ‘foundational stage’ as a national priority for the country. The foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children between 3 and 8 years that includes three years of pre-school education and two years of early primary Grade-I and Grade-II
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday directed state governments and union territories to align admission ages for grade one to six-plus years. It also advised them to initiate the process of designing and implementing a two-year diploma course in pre-school education (DPSE).
