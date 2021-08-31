Ministry of Education has ordered states and union territories to update data on vaccination of teachers against Covid-19 twice a week on a Google tracker. The instruction came several states have begun to reopen schools and education institutions.

In a meeting on Tuesday, officials from Education Ministry asked the education secretaries from states and UTs to come with a roadmap for vaccinating the teachers on priority.

"The state education secretaries were asked to discuss with their respective health departments and district collectors to prepare a roadmap for vaccination of teachers at the earliest," a senior ministry official told PTI.

"The states have also been asked to share vaccination details of teachers twice a week on a Google tracker provided by the ministry," the official added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that over two crore additional Covid-19 vaccine doses are being made available to states this month, adding that they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day on September 5.

Schools and educational institutes were shut down across the nation ahead of a nationwide lockdown in March last year to contain the first wave of novel coronavirus. The central had allowed reopening of schools as per the Covid-19 situation in October last year.

While several states began partial reopening of schools, there was a complete closure again in April when an aggressive second wave of Covid-19 hit the country.

As the Covid-19 situation improved and the vaccination drive progressed, several states have begun reopening schools now even as concerns have been expressed over the staff and teachers not being completely vaccinated.

