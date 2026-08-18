Education Ministry tightens noose on question paper leak, introduces four-tier checking system

The Education Ministry has just announced new measures taken by Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Education of India, on question paper leaks. It includes a four-tier question paper checking system.
“As a follow up meeting on NTA, Union Education Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations,” wrote the ministry on social media.
“Following directions from the Minister, DG, NTA apprised on the action taken by NTA:
A revamp of the examination team was undertaken with 600 experts being removed and new experts being onboarded.
One user reacted, “A stronger examination system means greater trust for students. The steps being taken to improve NTA’s processes are certainly encouraging and welcome.”
“Bhai paper na ho gaya, nuclear code ho gya (Is it a question paper or a nuclear code?),” wondered another user.
“We can see the efforts by the new education minister, and tbh I can see potential in his leadership,” wrote another user.
Another user posted, “Enhancing security and infrastructure for examinations shows a strong commitment to conducting exams in a safe, smooth, and transparent manner.”
The NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled after a major paper leak scandal. The National Testing Agency (NTA) scrapped the original 3 May exam. A 150-page PDF containing leaked questions circulated widely on Telegram. A high-security re-test was successfully conducted on 21 June.
The CBI took over the investigation and identified the source of the leak as within the NTA office. Insider subject experts acting as translators allegedly leaked the questions.
Stolen material was then sold through intermediaries to coaching networks via Telegram and WhatsApp. The CBI filed a chargesheet against 13 accused individuals across a multi-state syndicate.
The NTA director admitted to serious security and procedural failures. The re-examination featured strict dress codes, CCTV monitoring, metal detectors and Indian Air Force transport support.
In July, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched a massive protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the paper leak. Abhijeet Dipke’s party demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
On 25 July, Pradhan resigned while Pralhad Joshi took over. The latest anti-paper leak measures are part of the Centre’s efforts to tighten the security around NEET exams.