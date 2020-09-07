Education policy attached to aspirations of people and millions of students: PM

Reaching out to political opposition and critics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the new National Education Policy (NEP) is of the country and not of a particular government in power.

Modi said like foreign policy and defence policy, the education policy is of the nation and has no allegiance to any government. The education policy, instead, is “attached to the aspirations of people and millions of students", he said in Hindi.

“This policy is not the education policy of the government. This is a policy of the country. The way, defence and foreign policies are of the country, exactly like that, this education policy is of the country," PM Modi said while addressing the governors and vice chancellors conference.

He said questions around education administration, usage of local language, role of library, curriculum design, and faculties’ adaptability to a new system are important questions, and there should be constant and collective endevour to address them and implement the policy effectively. The PM said when a sector sees a big reform, it’s natural to have questions.

Some opposition political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, have questioned the Centre saying that NEP promotes centralization of education, and it does not address practicality and funding issues involved in implementing it.

President Ram Nath Kovind during his address said education is in the concurrent list of the constitution, and states and Centre should cooperate with each other for its implementation.

PM Modi reiterated that the policy is a good reform move of the education sector, and aims to remove silos and reduce administrative interference. He said if implemented well, it will make Indians more skilled, practical oriented, and shall improve their participation in the global jobs market.

Modi also said that the NEP reduces focus on bags and boards (exams) in a systematic way, and claimed that the policy brings the focus on critical thinking, learning outcome, practicality and performance in education.

