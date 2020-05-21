Education, real estate and logistics firms go on a hiring spree

Education, real estate and logistics companies are hiring across roles as their businesses grow, fuelled by a surge in demand for their products during the pandemic. Some even plan to promote their employees and give salary raises. This, even as several startups continue to lay off large numbers of workers.

Bengaluru-based real estate firm NoBroker.com said it is hiring more than 100 people and raising salaries of existing staff. The hiring, already in process, is across marketing, business, operations and tech functions to support growth.

Bengaluru-based real estate firm NoBroker.com said it is hiring more than 100 people and raising salaries of existing staff. The hiring, already in process, is across marketing, business, operations and tech functions to support growth.

“We are going ahead with the bonuses and are looking to hire people with 4-5 years of experience. We think enough talent is available in the market and want to increase our market share," said Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technology officer of NoBroker.com.

The startup has been growing over the last one-and-a-half months despite the challenging market scenario and even raised $30 million in its Series D round in April.

Hike, a home-grown internet startup founded by Kavin Bharti Mittal, is hiring people virtually/remotely for 20 plus positions over the next few weeks. The company will also consider hiring freshers from colleges as part of its ZeroTo2 programme for roles in design, marketing, technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, engineering, and user research.

These startups are offering salaries on a par with the market. Nobroker.com claims to be one of the best paymasters and the salary at entry level starts at ₹6 lakh per annum and, depending on experience, can go up to ₹40-50 lakh, for tech skill sets.

Edtech businesses are also hiring as they have seen a boom, with students and professionals swarming online classes. Noida-based Classplus has expanded its team and made strategic hires in the past two months, across engineering and business verticals. Many other edtech companies such as Upgrad, Simplilearn, and Udemy are looking at creating at least 3,000 new jobs.

