Educationist Dinanath Batra passes away at 84

  Batra was widely recognized for his work in reshaping the Indian educational system, particularly in promoting the integration of Indian culture, heritage, and values into the curriculum.

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 08:29 PM IST
Educationist Dinanath Batra
Educationist Dinanath Batra

Prominent educationist Dinanath Batra, known for his advocacy of value-based education and his contributions to India’s educational reforms, passed away on November 6, 2024, at the age of 84.

Batra was widely recognized for his work in reshaping the Indian educational system, particularly in promoting the integration of Indian culture, heritage, and values into the curriculum.

Dinanath Batra is the national convenor of the Shiksha Bachao Andolan Samiti and the founder-president of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

Born on March 5, 1930, in Rajanpur district, Dera Ghazi Khan (now in Pakistan), Batra began his teaching career in 1955 at DAV School in Dera Bassi, Punjab. He later served as the principal in Kurukshetra from 1965 to 1990.

Mandsaur BJP MP Sudhir Gupta's post on X in Hindi when translated to English reads: "The news of the demise of former minister of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, national convener of Shiksha Bachao Andolan, great educationist Shri Dinanath Batra ji is extremely sad. Shri Dinanath ji had an unforgettable contribution in the field of education, his demise is an irreparable loss for the world of education."

Dinanath Batra's body will be kept at the central office of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas in Narayan Vihar, New Delhi, from 8 am to 10 am on November 8, for the public to offer their respects.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 08:29 PM IST
