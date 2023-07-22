EESL, CLASP partner to accelerate India’s net zero transition

New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and international non-profit organization CLASP signed a pact to support EESL’s 10 million energy-efficient fans programme, which will help support India’s transition to net zero carbon emissions.

Under the partnership agreement, CLASP will support ceiling fans market transformation programme with technical assistance and capacity building to EESL on Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at a side-event on “Accelerating India’s Net Zero Transition through Energy Efficiency, Sustainable Cooling & Mobility" at the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM14) that was attended by members of the ministry of power, bureau of energy efficiency, state ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Orissa among others.

CEM14 brings together energy ministers, business leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world to collaborate and take collective action through energy efficiency measures across sectors.

During the event, Vishal Kapoor, CEO - EESL unveiled EESL’s 10 million Energy-Efficient Fan programme, which aims to transform India’s market towards energy-efficient ceiling fans. By raising the efficiency levels of the entire stock of residential ceiling fans, India could save 15% of its residential power consumption annually.

“These partnerships and collaborations reinforce EESL’s commitment to driving energy efficiency and sustainability in various sectors. By pooling our expertise and resources with experts, we will accelerate the pace of India’s transition towards clean energy solutions. EESL remains dedicated to promoting a clean, sustainable, and inclusive energy future, while addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with energy efficiency," Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, EESL, said.