EESL, CLASP partner to accelerate India’s net zero transition

EESL, CLASP partner to accelerate India’s net zero transition1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Under the partnership agreement, CLASP will support ceiling fans market transformation programme with technical assistance and capacity building to EESL on Quality Assurance and Quality Control
New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and international non-profit organization CLASP signed a pact to support EESL’s 10 million energy-efficient fans programme, which will help support India’s transition to net zero carbon emissions.
