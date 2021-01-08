Subscribe
EESL, NHAI sign deal for setting up solar power projects
EESL signed a pact with the NHAI for setting up solar power projects

EESL, NHAI sign deal for setting up solar power projects

2 min read . 10:24 PM IST Staff Writer

NHAI may also avail the project management consultancy services of EESL for provisioning of energy efficient LED lightning at various mutually agreed locations

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) signed a pact with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for setting up solar power projects, energy efficient LED lighting and EV charging stations at NHAI establishments. EESL is a joint venture of NTPC Limited, PFC Limited, REC Limited and POWERGRID Corporation of India Limited.

"NHAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EESL... to establish various clean energy and energy efficiency interventions at NHAI establishments and structures," the official statement said.

"The agreement will facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects, renewable energy projects and e-mobility services as a part of Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, reduce emissions and achieve sustainable development all across toll plazas, highway lighting and other NHAI establishments," it added.

As a part of the agreement, EESL will undertake the work of establishment of solar power projects at NHAI buildings/ structures/ vacant land parcels, establishment of EV charging infrastructure works at toll plazas and buildings, and provisioning of electric vehicles to NHAI, as per the statement. NHAI may also avail the project management consultancy services of EESL for provisioning of energy efficient LED lightning at various mutually agreed locations.

According to the statement, establishment of energy efficiency measures at the NHAI establishments and toll plazas would also help meet the targets of increasing environment friendly clean initiatives.

With the increasing penetration of EVs, the local emission of pollutants is also expected to drop, leading to cleaner air, which will provide several health beneﬁts to the public, it added.

Saurabh Kumar, executive vice chairperson of EESL Group of companies, said that energy demand is increasing rapidly and India is powering ahead to a sustainability-driven future by adopting energy efficiency initiatives. Availability of adequate charging infrastructure is one of the key requirements for further accelerating EV adoption in India, he added.

