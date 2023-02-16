Effect of Yamuna intensive cleaning operation will be visible in 6 months: Delhi LG
- Giving clean air, pollution-free Delhi city and clean Yamuna to the people of Delhi is my priority and I will fulfil my promise, LG said
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday said that the effect of the 'Yamuna cleaning campaign' will be clearly visible in the next six months.
