'Effect will be short-term only': Here's how Gujarat's diamond jewellers react to new US tariffs | Explained

With the United States accounting for 40 per cent of Indian trade in the diamond and jewellery industry, industry leaders in Gujarat said that the sector will be adversely impacted by the news US tariffs, reported PTI.

However, the industry stakeholders are hopeful that the impact will be temporary, given US customers' obsession with diamonds.

According to Dinesh Navadiya, the former regional chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Promotion Council, the new tariffs will make Indian products costlier in the US. The annual sale of diamonds and diamond jewellery in the US is believed to be $89.54 billion.

"In 2024-25, India's gems and jewellery export to the world was USD 13.3 billion, which includes an export of USD 4.8 billion to the US alone. This means that the US accounts for 40 per cent of our entire export market. This new tariff will increase the prices of our products in the US, eventually affecting Indian exports", PTI quoted Navadiya as saying.

Navadiya said India can leverage Free Trade Agreements with countries like the UAE, UK, and Australia to blunt the impact of the tariff.

"Similarly, if Russia and China announce that they will open their markets for us, it will come as a huge relief. This is a long-term solution. However, the situation is worrisome at the moment due to the 50 per cent tariff," said Navadiya.

Following US President Donald Trump's announcement, the reciprocal 25 per cent tariffs on India came into effect on August 7. Also, Trump announced doubling the tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent for India's purchases of Russian crude oil. The additional tariffs came into effect on Wednesday.

Similar opinions: Surat Diamond Association (SDA) president Jagdish Khunt, too, supports Navadiya's take. He believes that the tariff impact will be a short-term disruption, noting that the US doesn't have any option other than India when it comes to polished diamonds.

"The 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States on Indian goods will certainly affect the diamond industry. But, the effect will be short-term only," he said.

He stated that American people are attached to diamonds just like Indians love gold, so they will never stop buying the precious stones even if they get expensive.

Also, another SDA member Vinubhai Dabhi echoed Khunt. "Whatever slowdown you are seeing is due to a spike in prices of gold, not because of tariffs. Before this, the US had imposed a 25 per cent tariff in April. Yet, there was not much impact. Now, there is an additional 25 per cent tariff. I think it will leave an impact for a short period and things will be back to normal in 4 to 6 months," said Dabhi.

Prominent jeweller from Vadodara, Sunil Gandevikar, as the diamond will become expensive in the US market, the demand for Indian jewellery products would dip.

"The jewellery business is already down 50 per cent compared to last year because of a sudden increase in gold prices. This 50 per cent tariff will make business more difficult because a large quantity of gold and diamond jewellery is being exported to the US. The demand will come down because US residents will have to pay more to buy our products," said Gandevikar.