Effective January, e-invoicing mandatory for businesses with 100 crore sales

NEW DELHI: The government has tightened compliance norms for Goods and Services Tax (GST) by making electronic invoice (e-invoice) mandatory from 1 January for businesses with more than ₹100 crore in sales, down from ₹500 crores now.

The new threshold for e-invoicing, which entails real time validation of transaction details in a portal run be National Informatics Centre, was signed off on Tuesday, as per an official notification.

The move comes at a time when the Centre and states are facing a decline in tax receipts which has added to the urgency of improving tax compliance. The authorities had enforced e-invoicing of business-to-business transactions for companies with ₹500 crore sales from 1 October.

Mint had reported on Sunday that the government’s plan was to make e-invoicing facility available to businesses with ₹100 crore sales from 1 January, and to everyone from 1 April.

With only about 50 days left for the rule come into effect, mid-size companies would need to ramp up processes and IT systems to enable compliance with the new invoicing regulation, said Abhishek Jain, tax Partner at EY.

The data included in the e-invoice—details of buyers, sellers, description of item sold as per the harmonised system of nomenclature (HSN), the amount and the tax payable—will be used to pre-populate some of the tax return forms and to compute the eligible tax credit and tax liability of the parties to the transaction.

GSTN, the company that processes tax returns, said on Sunday it has rolled out pre-filled tax return facility from the October tax period onwards. These forms will be available in the GSTN portal from 12 November onwards.

The idea of the tax administration is to ensure greater oversight on the economic activities and to ensure that these do not escape the tax net. Fake invoicing, abuse of tax credits and frauds around export incentives have been a major head ache for the indirect tax administration. (ends)

