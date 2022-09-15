Effective use of cattle waste is the need of the hour: Minister Tomar1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 12:06 PM IST
Natural and organic farming are a few ways to utilise waste for farming as it can help save the environment
New Delhi: The union government on Thursday said that proper use of cattle waste is essential to avoid environmental issues and its impact on humans.