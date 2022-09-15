OPEN APP
New Delhi: The union government on Thursday said that proper use of cattle waste is essential to avoid environmental issues and its impact on humans.

Addressing a session on ‘Feed, food and waste’ on the third day of the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022, Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar said that there is an urgent need to intensify a campaign for effective use of animal waste as adverse environment can make the feed for milking cattle a scarcity.

“Fodder availability can be a challenge in the future; we should deliberate on how to avoid this. We have to work on finding solutions for the challenges in the sector and many, including start-ups and cooperatives, are working towards it. We should ensure that our cattle receive feed, as proper feeding will enhance milk production which will ultimately enhance milk production." Tomar added.

The minister said waste is not disposed of properly, whether it is crop stubble or fruit/vegetable waste in homes. Converting this waste into wealth is the need of the hour. “Natural and organic farming are a few ways to utilise waste for farming. It can help save the environment."

Tomar said PUSA Institute has developed a decomposer that is being used across farms. “It is also being used to ensure feed for cattle animals."

