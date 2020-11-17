Effects of polls, Durga Puja, Diwali on Covid may be seen in coming weeks: Govt

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday in its routine briefing on the country's Covid-19 situation said that over 12.65 crore covid tests have been conducted so far and the cumulative positivity rate has come down to 7.01%.

The ministry also said that the country's Deaths per Million Population is amongst lowest in world; stands at 94 deaths per million population.

Speaking during the briefing, centre also indicated rise in social interaction amid the pandemic. The officials also added that effects of elections, Durga Puja, Diwali may be seen in coming weeks. “We have to keep watching new cases very carefully," the officials said in the press briefing.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also highlighted the various measures to tackle Delhi's Covid-19 surge in the past few days. Doubling Covid-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the government to tackle the spike in coronavirus infections in Delhi, he said.

A decision has also been taken to increase house to house surveillance of active cases in containment zones and other vulnerable pockets for which 7,000-8,000 teams will be put on this exercise, a hike from the existing 3,000 teams that are currently involved, said NITI Aayog's V K Paul.

Paul also added that at least five vaccines are under different phases of trial in India "Five vaccines under trial in India currently, Phase-3 trial of AstraZeneca at advanced stages; Cadila vaccine in Phase-2 & SputnikV trial prep completed," he mentioned.

Bhushan also added that Delhi was testing very less in June at around 5,776 tests per day and that number rose to over 50,000 in September which after that plateaud out and the recent spike of COVID cases may be because many positive cases escaped the net.

"In the last two days decision of urgent actions taken by the government included an increase in overall beds, including ICU beds, doubling testing to 1-1.2 lakh per day; right mix of RTPCR and antigen tests, strengthening and augmenting home care support, mobilising doctors and nurses, enforcing quarantine of contacts, containment zone SOPs and COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

Meanwhile, India's daily coronavirus cases tally continued to dip further as only 29,164 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Tuesday.

India reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the tenth continuous day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The country's COVID-19 tally reached 88,74,291 including 4,53,401 active cases and 82,90,371 recoveries. The cumulative death toll reached 1,30,519 after 449 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

