NEW DELHI : Covid-19 cases ballooned above 104,000 on Tuesday, raising questions on the efficacy of curbs in the three spells of stringent restrictions on movement imposed over the past two months.

The reverse migration of labourers further impacted the total tally of coronavirus cases, which continued to rise unabated, even as the country entered the fourth phase of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of covid-19. The average number of cases per day during the lockdown kept increasing from 3,200 to 4,000 per day, particularly in red zones or hotspots, where an average of 4,800 cases are being reported every day, according to government data.

One redeeming factor is the increasing recovery rate of covid patients, which at 39% is just higher than the global average of 38%. The case mortality rate in India of 0.2 deaths per lakh population is also far lower than the 4.1 deaths per lakh population globally.

The Centre has found the task of containing the spread of the virus in urban areas challenging. It said that informal settlements within cities that may have mushroomed because of migration have inadequate housing and poor living conditions.

According to the 2011 Census, there are 2,613 towns or cities with such settlements that have 65.4 million people residing in 13.9 million households. This represents 17.4% of all urban population. This number would have expanded in the past few years, the government said. The Union health ministry said these localities are often overcrowded, with many people crammed into small living quarters. A substantial proportion of this population is migrants who are employed in the industrial and other informal sectors.

“These areas are characterized by poor structural quality of housing, inadequate access to safe water, poor sanitation, and insecure residential status. There are gaps in health and healthcare services. In the context of covid-19 or any other respiratory infectious disease, implementing strategic interventions such as surveillance, physical distancing, isolation, quarantine and communicating the risk to the dwellers could be challenging," the health ministry said.

Just 30 such municipal areas account for almost 80% of the country’s covid-19 cases from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Odisha.

“In some states such as West Bengal, a large number of slum clusters affected by covid-19 are responsible for increase in hotspots because of poor testing and the easing of the lockdown because of economic compulsions," said Dr Suneela Garg, director, community medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University. Slums lack healthcare systems and thus compromise the surveillance, while the lack of public cooperation compromise containment measures, said Garg.

The lockdown is a “dual sword" as on one hand, it checks the spread of coronavirus, but on the other, it compromises on herd immunity, Garg argued. “As we go on easing restrictions, we are bound to see much more cases because of the lack of herd immunity or because there is no immunity," she said.

Practising social distancing is a major challenge in many Indian localities. “Overcrowding is a major cause behind the increased covid-19 cases. During the lockdown, overcrowding was rampant among the urban informal population who ran out of money and food. Whenever cooked food and dry ration comes, slum people go in crowds to receive the ration. Slum people who already face hunger will give little attention to social distancing," said Dr Suresh Sharma of the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

India could have utilized the lockdown period more effectively, argued Lalit Kant, scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, the Indian Council of Medical Research. “During the lockdown, we put more effort in containing the people than containing the virus. Now that the lockdown is being gradually eased, we should be prepared to see a spike in the number of people testing positive a week or 10 days from now and thereafter," said Kant. Relaxation of the lockdown should be driven by health and economic data and not date, he said.

