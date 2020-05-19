Efficacy of curbs questioned as India enters lockdown 4.0

India could have utilized the lockdown period more effectively, argued Lalit Kant, scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, the Indian Council of Medical Research. “During the lockdown, we put more effort in containing the people than containing the virus. Now that the lockdown is being gradually eased, we should be prepared to see a spike in the number of people testing positive a week or 10 days from now and thereafter," said Kant. Relaxation of the lockdown should be driven by health and economic data and not date, he said.