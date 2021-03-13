The firm also announced the launch of a Covid-19 testing and management suite to streamline all staged of the end-to-end testing and vaccination process.
The company said in a statement that the suite enables more individuals to get tested and vaccinated faster to return to normal life experiences.
“The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone," said Debashis Ghosh, business group head of life sciences, healthcare and public sector, TCS.
“TCS’ suite of Covid-19 testing and vaccine management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access, and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy," he added.