Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

'Effortless and painless': Ratan Tata gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

'Effortless and painless': Ratan Tata gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata
1 min read . 11:08 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The industrialist got the vaccine as part of the second phase of the inoculation drive in India
  • The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January

Business tycoon Ratan Tata received his first dose of anti-Covid shot on Saturday, calling it "effortless and painless".

"Very thankful to have gotten my first vaccination shot today. It was effortless and painless. I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon," Tata wrote on Twitter.

The industrialist got the vaccine as part of the second phase of the inoculation drive in India.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

The country has so far vaccinated 2,82,18,457 people. Out of these, 20,53,537 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Bearing cost

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) had recently announced that the company has pledged to pay for the two-dose shots of their staff.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The firm also announced the launch of a Covid-19 testing and management suite to streamline all staged of the end-to-end testing and vaccination process.

The company said in a statement that the suite enables more individuals to get tested and vaccinated faster to return to normal life experiences.

“The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone," said Debashis Ghosh, business group head of life sciences, healthcare and public sector, TCS.

“TCS’ suite of Covid-19 testing and vaccine management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access, and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy," he added.

