Efforts are on to widen GST base: Nirmala Sitharaman

“We need revenue, we are getting it. We are trying to stabilise it at some number and all, that is there. Instead of I speculating on what that number would be which you can comfortably place your finger and say that is what is for sure going to be the average tax collection, I think there should now be—and most of us agree--we should at every level, attempt to widen the GST base. So, the focus will be on how much effort all of us are putting towards that so that the states plus the Centre put an effort consciously to widen the tax base," the minister explained.