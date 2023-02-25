As the G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors meeting concluded in Bengaluru on Saturday, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das said that efforts are on to develop an international framework and architecture to deal with crypto assets. He also added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board are also working on such framework.

The governor also added that now it is a widely recognized and accepted fact that cryptocurrencies pose major risks to financial stability. “There was greater interest in Central Bank digital currency & pilot projects in operation in quite a few countries. Wide recognition & acceptance of the fact that cryptocurrencies involve several major risks to financial stability, to monetary systems, cyber security," Shaktikanta Das said.

He even talked about the success story of UPI which can ensure a smooth transfer of money across borders. “During deliberations, finance ministers of various countries mentioned the success story of UPI, which can guide the future of interoperable payment systems b/w countries & for cross border transfer of money," the governor said.

PM Modi also shared similar views on Friday while addressing the G20 meeting and said G20 nations should experience India’s “path-breaking" digital payments platform Unified Payments Interface (UPI) which can also become a template for other countries.

"During our G20 Presidency, we have created a new system. This allows our G20 guests to use India's path-breaking digital payments platform, UPI. As you make use of it and experience its ease of use, you will understand why Indian consumers have adopted it so willingly. Examples like UPI can be templates for many other countries too. We would be happy to share our experience with the world. And, the G20 can be a vehicle for this," PM Modi said during his video address.

PM Modi stressed on the radical transformation India's digital payments ecosystem has provided to governance, financial inclusion, and ease of living in India. He added that the digital payment ecosystem in India is “highly secure, highly trusted, and highly efficient" and has been developed as a free public good.

(With inputs from ANI)