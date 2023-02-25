Efforts on to develop international framework on crypto assets: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
- The governor also added that now it is a widely recognized and accepted fact that cryptocurrencies pose major risks to financial stability
As the G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors meeting concluded in Bengaluru on Saturday, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das said that efforts are on to develop an international framework and architecture to deal with crypto assets. He also added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board are also working on such framework.
