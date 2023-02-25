"During our G20 Presidency, we have created a new system. This allows our G20 guests to use India's path-breaking digital payments platform, UPI. As you make use of it and experience its ease of use, you will understand why Indian consumers have adopted it so willingly. Examples like UPI can be templates for many other countries too. We would be happy to share our experience with the world. And, the G20 can be a vehicle for this," PM Modi said during his video address.