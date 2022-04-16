Efforts on to fill up vacancies, improve judicial infrastructure: CJI Ramana

He stressed on the judicial officers performing their duties without any fear. "I am aware of the increasing physical attacks on judges. I am doing my utmost to prevent such occurrences. Directions were issued to improve the security of the judicial officers both inside and outside court rooms," Justice Ramana said. Acknowledging the importance of financial well being, the CJI said: "Only when you are free from financial worries, you will be able to give your best. Let me assure you that I am taking up that issue related to pay commission and you will soon get a good news on this front".

