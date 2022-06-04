Urging Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to set up ethanol pumps in Pune, to help farmers sell the fuel directly, he said, "We have decided to add 20% ethanol in petrol in our country. Accordingly, we will need 1,000 crore litres of ethanol. Our sugar factories don’t have the capacity to produce that amount of fuel. Sugarcane prices will not come down in the near future, but sugar prices may drop. Hence, it is time that the sugar industry switches to ethanol. We have to talk to the petroleum minister and find a way."