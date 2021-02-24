Prime Minister Narendra Modi today remembered former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary and said she made noteworthy efforts to empower our 'Nari Shakti'.

"Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She is widely admired for her pro-people policies and efforts to empower the downtrodden. She also made noteworthy efforts to empower our Nari Shakti. I will always cherish my several interactions with her," PM Modi tweeted.

Jayalalithaa served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016.

