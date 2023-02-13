Efforts to see Tejas becomes 100% indigenised: Rajnath Singh at Aero India event
- We are putting in all efforts to see that Tejas becomes 100 per cent indigenised. That is our ultimate aim: Singh said at the event in Bengaluru
Addressing the curtain raiser event at union defense minister Rajnath Singh said that efforts rea on to make Light Combat Aircraft Tejas completely indigenous, or an aircraft that would wholly be made in India. "We are putting in all efforts to see that Tejas becomes 100 per cent indigenised. That is our ultimate aim." Rajnath Singh said.
