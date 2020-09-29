EFP scheme certificate now available on UMANG app: Things to know

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) has been a big hit among EPF subscribers enabling them to access services during COVID-19 pandemic, the Labour Ministry said. Out of the 47.3 crore hits clocked by the app since August 2019, 41.6 crore or 88 per cent of those were meant for the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) services, it added.

Adding to the 16 services already on the Umang App, EPFO has now started another facility enabling EPS members to apply for Scheme Certificate under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995.

What is Scheme certificate?

Scheme certificate is issued to members who withdraw their EPF contribution but wish to retain their membership with EPFO, to avail pension benefits on attainment of retirement age.

A member becomes eligible for pension only if he has been, cumulately, a member of the Employees’ Pension Scheme,1995 for at least 10 years.

Upon joining a new job, Scheme Certificate ensures that previous pensionable service is added to pensionable service rendered with the new employer thereby, increasing the amount of pension benefits.

Further, Scheme Certificate is also useful for family members to avail family pension, in case of untimely death of the eligible member.

Applying for Scheme Certificate through UMANG App

The ease of applying for Scheme Certificate through UMANG App will now help members avoid unnecessary hardship of physically applying for it, especially during pandemic times and will also eliminate unnecessary paperwork.

The facility shall benefit over 5.89 crore subscribers.

How can you avail scheme certificate facility?

For availing the service on Umang App, an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and a mobile number registered with the EPFO is required.

More about UMANG

UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services. The app is developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive mobile governance in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via