Egypt, India to strengthen their Suez Zone ties2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:59 AM IST
Egypt considering allocating land to Indian industries in Suez Canal Economic Zone, stated the joint statement released on Thursday
In a joint statement between India and Egypt released on Thursday, later has expressed exploring possibility of land allocation to the Indian Industries at the Suez Canal Economiic Zone.
