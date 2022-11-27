Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to be chief guest on Republic Day 20231 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 01:14 PM IST
Egypt is also one of the nine guest countries to the G20 summit under India's presidency in 2023.
Egypt is also one of the nine guest countries to the G20 summit under India's presidency in 2023.
India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi as the chief guest on Republic Day 2023, said the Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement on Sunday. This would be the first time that an Egyptian president would be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.