Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El Sisi to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El Sisi to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:24 PM IST
President el-Sisi is scheduled to visit India from 24 January to 26 January, during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attend the Republic Day celebrations and interact with the business community
New Delhi: Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.
