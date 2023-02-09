EIB sanctions €150 million loan for Pune metro rail network
The EIB’s total financing of €500 million backs 31.25 km of metro construction with 30 stations to benefit 159 million passengers per year.
New Delhi: The European Investment Bank on Thursday confirmed a €150 million 20-year loan to support construction of Pune city`s metro rail. This will improve travel for more than three million people living in the city of Pune.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×