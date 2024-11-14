Eicher Motors leads Indian shares higher at the open

(Updates at 9:25 a.m. IST)

By Bharath Rajeswaran

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Thursday, after sinking into correction territory in the previous session, with Eicher Motors driving the gains in the blue-chip indexes following a better-than expected quarterly profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.26% to 23,620.6 as of 9:25 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.2% to 77,848.23.

Nine of the 13 major sectors advanced. The broader small- and mid-caps jumped about 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Eicher, which makes the Royal Enfield motorcycles, jumped 7%, the most on the Nifty, after its September-quarter profit beat market expectations, helped by increased sales of its higher-capacity models such as the "Himalayan".

Still, analysts sounded caution after the Nifty and the small- and mid-cap indexes slipped into correction in the previous session, with the Sensex just about avoiding to do so.

There might be a small bounce after the drop in the last two sessions, but the market's undertone is bearish and any rise is likely to be short-lived, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.

The market weakness, which pulled the Nifty down 10% from its record high on Sept. 27, confirming the correction, has been due to underwhelming corporate earnings and massive foreign outflows, worth $15 billion in the last 33 sessions.

Adding to that, data earlier this week showed inflation jumped, fanning fears of a consumption slowdown and dampening hopes of a rate cut in the near term.