Eicher Motors Q3 net profit up 62% to ₹741 cr; shares rise
- On Tuesday, shares of Eicher Motors Ltd were trading 0.32% higher at ₹3,263.00 per share on the NSE
Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, on Tuesday reported a 62 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter at ₹740.84 crore. It was ₹456.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
