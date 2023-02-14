Home / News / India /  Eicher Motors Q3 net profit up 62% to 741 cr; shares rise
Back

Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, on Tuesday reported a 62 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter at 740.84 crore. It was 456.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The automobile company's total revenue grew 29 per cent to 3,721 crore during the quarter under review, as against 2,880.65 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at 857.2 crore during the December quarter. It was 580 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, margins improved to 23% in the reported quarter as compared to 20% in the same quarter of last year.

On Tuesday, shares of Eicher Motors Ltd were trading 0.32% higher at 3,263.00 per share on the NSE during noon deals.

