Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, on Tuesday reported a 62 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter at ₹740.84 crore. It was ₹456.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The automobile company's total revenue grew 29 per cent to ₹3,721 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹2,880.65 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at ₹857.2 crore during the December quarter. It was ₹580 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, margins improved to 23% in the reported quarter as compared to 20% in the same quarter of last year.

On Tuesday, shares of Eicher Motors Ltd were trading 0.32% higher at ₹3,263.00 per share on the NSE during noon deals.