Eicher Motors share price has remained sideways to negative after climbing to its life-time high of ₹3,889.65 apiece on NSE in October 2022. However, after ushering in new financial year, this auto stock is trying to come out of the base building mode. As per the Prabhudas Lilladher report, Eicher Motors share price may surge to the tune of 10 per cent in short term and hit near term target of ₹3,350 apiece levels.

Based on technical analysis, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has projected that Eicher Motors shares are likely to experience a short-term increase of more than 10%.

As per Prabhudas Lilladher's analysis, "Eicher Motors' stock has witnessed a decent erosion from the peak zone and has retraced almost 61.80% of the rise seen from 2,160 levels taking support near 2,830 zone and indicating a decent pullback to improve the bias."

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher emphasized, “The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has displayed a notable reversal from the highly oversold zone," to signal a buy and "has much upside potential from here on. With the chart looking attractive, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 3350, keeping a stop loss of 2830."

The share price of Eicher Motors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) increased by 2.63% to reach ₹3,048, compared to the previous closing price of ₹2,970.45.

Over the course of three years, Eicher Motors has experienced share price growth, with a compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.1% per year.

During March 2023, Eicher Motors' motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield, reported a 6.73% increase in sales with 72,235 motorcycles sold, compared to 67,677 motorcycles sold during the same period in the previous year.

However, exports declined by 36.5%, totalling 414 units compared to 652 units in the previous year. In the fiscal year 2023, Eicher Motors sold a total of 79,623 units, reflecting a growth of 39.5% compared to the previous year.

The domestic sales volumes experienced a significant jump of 53.6% to 72,827 units, while exports declined by 41.5% to 4,933 units, as per the company's statement.

