Eicher Motors shares to rise over 10% in short term, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Eicher Motors share price has remained sideways to negative after climbing to its life-time high of ₹3,889.65 apiece on NSE in October 2022. However, after ushering in new financial year, this auto stock is trying to come out of the base building mode. As per the Prabhudas Lilladher report, Eicher Motors share price may surge to the tune of 10 per cent in short term and hit near term target of ₹3,350 apiece levels.

