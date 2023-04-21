Eid 2023 will be a big occasion for movie releases, with several highly-anticipated films set to hit the screens. In India, the other significant occasions for movie releases are Diwali and Christmas, and even Hollywood filmmakers target such events.

Among the many movies releasing on Eid 2023, Evil Dead Rise (English) is expected to be a major draw for horror movie fans. This new instalment in the franchise is directed by Lee Cronin and is sure to be high on shock value, jump scares and screaming in the theatres.

Another release is the movie Chengiz (Hindi/Bengali), which chronicles the life journey of the notorious underworld figure who ruled the streets of Calcutta from the 70s to the mid-90s. Directed by Rajesh Ganguly and written by Rajesh Ganguly and Neeraj Pandey, the movie stars Bengali superstar Jeet.

For Punjabi movie fans, Annhi Dea Mazaak Ae is a must-watch romantic comedy starring Ammy Virk, Nirmal Rishi and Iftikhar Thakur. The movie tells the story of a blind man who falls in love with a girl and must convince their families to accept their relationship.

Japanese anime fans can also look forward to the release of Suzume, the latest work from renowned animator and filmmaker Makoto Shinkai. Indian anime fans will get a chance to watch it on Eid 2023.

For Salman Khan fans, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Hindi) is a much-awaited release. After his blockbuster cameo in Pathaan, Salman Khan is coming up with his latest Eid release - KKBKKJ. The movie marks Khan's comeback as a solo hero after three years and is set to be a blockbuster hit.

Salman Khan has always been associated with big Bollywood releases on Eid and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to continue that trend. Khan did not have any Eid releases in the last four years.

Eid 2023 promises to be a great time for moviegoers, with a wide variety of movies set to release across languages and genres. Fans of horror, romance, anime and Bollywood will all have something to look forward to, making it a truly festive occasion for cinema lovers.