Security beefed up in Mumbai after social media warning of ‘Hindu-Muslim riots, bomb blasts during Eid’

Mumbai police increased security and patrols after receiving a social media warning of potential riots and violence during Eid, linked to illegal infiltrators in areas like Dongri. No suspicious activity has been reported so far.

Livemint
Updated29 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Mumbai, Mar 07 (ANI): Devotees break their fast (Roza) with Iftar on the first Friday during the ongoing month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Mumbai, Mar 07 (ANI): Devotees break their fast (Roza) with Iftar on the first Friday during the ongoing month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Nitin Lawate )

Security was tightened across Mumbai after police received a social media message warning of "Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts" during Eid in “areas like Dongri” by "illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators", an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

Also Read: Eid-ul-fitr 2025: When is Eid? March 31st or April 1? Check details here

The warning was received on X on Thursday morning, with Navi Mumbai police being tagged, the official added. It asked Mumbai police to stay alert because “on March 31-April 1,2025, during Eid, some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators, who stay in the areas like Dongri may incite Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts”.

After being alerted by their Navi Mumbai counterparts, Mumbai police tightened security across the metropolis and also increased patrolling in areas like Dongri, the official said, adding that nothing suspicious or untoward had been reported as yet.

Also Read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holiday, last day of fiscal year: Are banks, income tax offices, insurers open on March 31?

“Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti Terrorism Squad and Special Branch are also on heightened vigil,” he informed.

Mumbai police tightened security across the metropolis.

The Maharashtra government said that new guidelines for reviewing news coverage across different media outlets related to the state's administration.

As reported by PTI, these guidelines aim to ensure prompt clarification or response to any inaccurate or misleading reports. According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) will gather news reports from print, electronic, and digital platforms that contain factual errors.

Also Read: Eid 2025: When is Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia? Check moon sighting dates & more here

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) will collate news reports in the print and electronic media and on digital platforms that are factually incorrect.

As to a report in the print media, the DGIPR will share it with the respective government department, which will gather the necessary information and provide it to the DGIPR within 12 hours.

The GR stated that with regard to any inaccurate news published by electronic/digital media, the feedback and response or sound byte of the concerned minister or official should be provided to the DGIPR within two hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • Social media can influence public safety and prompt immediate action from authorities.
  • Increased security measures can alleviate public concerns during sensitive times.
  • Collaboration between various police branches enhances overall safety and vigilance.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaSecurity beefed up in Mumbai after social media warning of ‘Hindu-Muslim riots, bomb blasts during Eid’
MoreLess
First Published:29 Mar 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.