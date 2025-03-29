Security beefed up in Mumbai after social media warning of ‘Hindu-Muslim riots, bomb blasts during Eid’

Security was tightened across Mumbai after police received a social media message warning of "Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts" during Eid in “areas like Dongri” by "illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators", an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

The warning was received on X on Thursday morning, with Navi Mumbai police being tagged, the official added. It asked Mumbai police to stay alert because “on March 31-April 1,2025, during Eid, some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators, who stay in the areas like Dongri may incite Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts”.

After being alerted by their Navi Mumbai counterparts, Mumbai police tightened security across the metropolis and also increased patrolling in areas like Dongri, the official said, adding that nothing suspicious or untoward had been reported as yet.

“Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti Terrorism Squad and Special Branch are also on heightened vigil,” he informed.

The Maharashtra government said that new guidelines for reviewing news coverage across different media outlets related to the state's administration.

As reported by PTI, these guidelines aim to ensure prompt clarification or response to any inaccurate or misleading reports. According to a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) will gather news reports from print, electronic, and digital platforms that contain factual errors.

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) will collate news reports in the print and electronic media and on digital platforms that are factually incorrect.

As to a report in the print media, the DGIPR will share it with the respective government department, which will gather the necessary information and provide it to the DGIPR within 12 hours.

The GR stated that with regard to any inaccurate news published by electronic/digital media, the feedback and response or sound byte of the concerned minister or official should be provided to the DGIPR within two hours.