Eid 2025 tomorrow: From schools and banks to offices - check what’s open and closed on March 31

As the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday evening, Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long Ramadan, will be celebrated in the country on Monday.

Jama Masjid announced that the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr will be hosted on Monday.

"It has been verified that the moon has been sighted publicly at various places in the country, including Delhi. Thus it is declared that Eid al-Fitr 1446 H falls on Monday, 31th of March," said Secretary, Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee.

Lucknow's Markazi chand committee also said that Eid will be celebrated on March 31.

As Monday is the last day of the financial year in India, several people may get confused about what will remain open or closed. Let's take a look at what's open and closed.

Banks to remain open The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all agency bank locations that handle government business to stay open on Monday, making it easier for taxpayers.

The taxpayers have been requested to complete their tax-related transactions well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

Stock market holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr For Eid-ul-Fitr, the Indian stock market will be closed on Monday, March 31, 2025. According to the BSE and the NSE holiday calendar, these two stock exchanges will be closed on March 31, 2025 for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Not only the stock market but even the currency derivatives segment will be closed on March 31.

Insurance firms to remain open Like banks, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has directed the insurance firms to keep their offices open on 31 March, despite it colliding with Eid-ul-Fitr.

Income Tax offices to remain open All the Income Tax offices will remain open on Monday after the Income Tax department confirmed all its offices to complete pending work.

Schools, colleges closed in Telangana, Bengaluru Both March 31 and April 1 are marked as public holidays for Eid in Telangana, while in Bengaluru, they will be closed on March 31 only.

Public transport to remain fully functional The public transport will remain operative as usual on Eid in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Essential services to remain functional: According to Jagran, the essential services – like hospitals and ration shops – will remain functional on Monday in major cities of India, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and others. Advertisement

Liquor shops may be closed: With liquor shops are generally closed on major religious holidays, it is most probable that the will close on Monday.