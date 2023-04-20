Eid al-Fitr 2023 LIVE updates: First day of Eid announced in Australia
Eid al-Fitr 2023: Once the sighting of the moon has been confirmed, the declaration of Eid 2023 is broadcasted through television, radio stations, and mosques.
Muslims worldwide are getting ready to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2023, as the month-long fasting of Ramadan draws to a close. The date of the Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is expected to begin on Saturday, April 22.
Lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long, so Muslims typically have to wait until the night before Eid to confirm its date. For countries that started Ramadan on March 24, local moon sighters will scan the horizon after sunset on Friday, April 21, to search for the crescent moon.
If the new moon is visible (called Chaand Raat), then Eid will be celebrated the following day. Otherwise, Muslims will fast for one more day to complete the 30-day month. The announcement of the Eid is made via television, radio stations and mosques once the sighting of the moon has been confirmed.
The tentative date for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr in 2023 is April 22. If the sighting of the first moon of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, is not confirmed on April 22, then the festival will be observed on April 23.
The Australian Fatwa Council has announced that the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Australia will be observed on April 22, based on astronomical calculations. Since the crescent moon is expected to be invisible on April 20 evening, the decision was taken.
Eid al-Fitr is popularly known as “Meethi Eid" when Muslims break their fast. The preparation of sweet dishes is a significant part of this festival. Muslims distribute sweet dishes like Sheer Korma and Sevaiyan.
At the end of the last day of Ramadan, Chaand Raat marks a celebratory time where families and friends gather in open areas to spot the new moon. Once the new moon is sighted, people exchange greetings by saying “Chaand Raat Mubarak" and celebrate Eid on the following day.
