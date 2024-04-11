A dry day will be observed by several states and cities on account of Eid al-Fitr on Thursday. In the national capital Delhi, the excise department released a detailed order recently, announcing 5 dry days in the city, including the Eid festival.

'Dry days in Delhi'

The liquor stores will be shut in Delhi on Eid (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21).

Also due to the Lok Sabha election, the sale of liquor will be prohibited from 6 pm on April 24 to 6 pm on April 26 due to polling in the border areas of Uttar Pradesh.

'Upcoming dry days in India'

The other upcoming dry days in India will be on:

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 17: Ram Navami

April 21: Mahavir Jayanti

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra)

May 23: Buddha Purnima

May 17: Bakrid

July 17: Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi

July 21: Guru Purnima

August 15: Independence Day

August 2: Janmashthami

September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi (only in Maharashtra)

September 17: Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 12: Dussehra

October 17: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November 1: Diwali

November 12: Kartiki Ekadashi

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

About Eid ul-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

It marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal.

The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

