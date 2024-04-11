Hello User
Eid al-Fitr 2024: Will liquor stores be closed today? Know full list of upcoming dry days

Eid al-Fitr 2024: Will liquor stores be closed today? Know full list of upcoming dry days

Livemint

  • In the national capital Delhi, the excise department released a detailed order recently, announcing 5 dry days in the city

Dry days in 2024

A dry day will be observed by several states and cities on account of Eid al-Fitr on Thursday. In the national capital Delhi, the excise department released a detailed order recently, announcing 5 dry days in the city, including the Eid festival.

'Dry days in Delhi'

The liquor stores will be shut in Delhi on Eid (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21).

Also due to the Lok Sabha election, the sale of liquor will be prohibited from 6 pm on April 24 to 6 pm on April 26 due to polling in the border areas of Uttar Pradesh.

'Upcoming dry days in India'

The other upcoming dry days in India will be on:

  • April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
  • April 17: Ram Navami
  • April 21: Mahavir Jayanti
  • May 1: Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra)
  • May 23: Buddha Purnima
  • May 17: Bakrid
  • July 17: Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi
  • July 21: Guru Purnima
  • August 15: Independence Day
  • August 2: Janmashthami
  • September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi (only in Maharashtra)
  • September 17: Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi
  • October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
  • October 12: Dussehra
  • October 17: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
  • November 1: Diwali
  • November 12: Kartiki Ekadashi
  • November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti
  • December 25: Christmas

About Eid ul-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

It marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal.

The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

