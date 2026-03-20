Eid al-Fitr 2026 India: Tamil Nadu, Kerala muslims offer Eid prayers today | WATCH

The muslim community in Tamil Nadu and Kerala came together in large numbers on Friday to offer special Eid prayers, ushering in the festive spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr and ending the holy month of Ramadan with prayers, reflection, and community gatherings.

In Madurai, special Eid prayers were held at Tamukkam Ground, organised by the JAQH organisation, drawing a sizeable congregation. Coimbatore also witnessed large gatherings, with prayers conducted at Kuniamuthur's Ayesha Mahal, as residents came together to celebrate the festival.

Kerala saw similar scenes, with Thiruvananthapuram's Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium hosting special prayers organised by the Palayam Juma Masjid.

In Kochi, devotees offered Eid prayers at the Kaloor Eidgah, joining communities in festive observance.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it marks the revelation of the holy book, the Quran.

At the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor.

However, Eid is expected to be observed on March 20 in some parts of the world.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, announced that the moon was not sighted on Thursday, which means that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Rasheed Mahali said that Eid al-Fitr Namaz at Lucknow Eidgah will be followed by prayers for world peace.

"The month of Shawwal has not been sighted today. The 30th Roza will be observed tomorrow, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21. Eid al-Fitr Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Lucknow Eidgah, after which special prayers will be offered for world peace. On the occasion, I extend greetings to the nation," the Muslim cleric said.

The All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association also said that the crescent moon was not sighted, which ultimately leads to the Eid festival being celebrated on March 21.