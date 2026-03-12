Eid al-Fitr: J&K govt announces Jumat-ul-Vida holiday tomorrow, March 13. Here's why

Eid-ul-Fitr, Jumat-ul-Vida: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has preponed the holiday for Jumat-ul-Vida to March 13, 2026. The holiday was originally scheduled for March 20, 2026 across J&K. The decision was taken as uncertainty looms over the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.

Jumat-ul-Vida, a holy day for the Muslim community, is the last Friday of the Ramadan month before Eid al-Fitr.

The notice released on Thursday read, "...the holiday on account of Jumat-ul-Vida shall now be observed on 13th of March, 2026 (Friday) instead of 20th of March, 2026 (Friday), in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

Why was Jumat-ul-Vida holiday changed? Muslims across the world observe Jumat-ul-Vida on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, just before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr is observed as per the Islamic calendar and is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. This makes it difficult to be certain when Eid will be celebrated.

This year, it's expected that the crescent moon will either be sighted on Thursday (March 29) or Friday (March 30).

Now, if the crescent moon of Shawwal is sighted on Thursday (March 19), the March 12 marks the last Friday of the Ramdaan month, and Eid-ul-Fitr is observed will be observed on March 20, a Friday.

But, if the moon is sighted on March 20 (Friday), then that Friday will mark Jumat-ul-Vida and March 21 (Saturday ) will be then be observed as Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr is on March 20 or March 21? This will be known on Thursday, March 20, depending the moon sighting.