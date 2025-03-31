Eid celebration turns tragic as car driven by teen boy runs over 2-year-old girl in Delhi’s Paharganj: Disturbing video

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl was killed after being crushed by a car driven by a 15-year-old boy in the Paharganj area of Delhi.

The victim was identified as two-year-old Anaabiya.

The incident took place around 6.15 pm on Sunday when the girl was playing on the street outside their home at Ram Nagar in Paharganj.

After the accident, the injured child was admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.

According to police, during the investigation, it was found that the Hyundai Venue car involved belonged to a neighbour of the victim's family, and his son was driving at the time of the accident.

The tragic incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The video footage shows the car approaching slowly and then stopping about a metre from Anaabiya.

The car again starts moving and the clueless driver hits the child, crushing her under the left front wheel.

Bystanders rush towards the vehicle, reverse it and then pull out the child from under the wheel.

The police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.

The police have also taken the teenager’s father Pankaj Agarwal in custody.

Anaabiya's sudden death has left her family members and relatives in shock, and the joy of Islamic festival Eid into mourning.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Noida news: Lamborghini hits two labourers In a separate incident, a Lamborghini car hit two labourers on a footpath near an under-construction building in sector 94 of Noida on Sunday.

The injured, labourers from Chhattisgarh, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger. They have suffered a fracture in their legs, police said.

A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here. To this, the accused asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)" and came out of the car.

"The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car is registered with the Puducherry registration. He has been arrested and the car has been seized," Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station told PTI.