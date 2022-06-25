Eid celebrations: India-Bangladesh Mitali Express to be suspended for 9 days1 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2022, 09:32 PM IST
India-Bangladesh Mitali Express will be suspended for 9 days because of Eid celebrations.
India-Bangladesh Mitali Express will be suspended for 9 days because of Eid celebrations.
Listen to this article
In anticipation of the Eid celebrations in the neighbouring country, the Mitali Express service between New Jalpaiguri, India, and Dhaka, Bangladesh, will be suspended for nine days starting on July 6.