Five soldiers were killed in an ambush on an Army truck carrying fruits and other items for an iftar gathering in Sangiote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on April 19. The ill-fated vehicle was headed towards the village, where an iftar event was scheduled to take place that evening. The incident has left the residents of Sangiote village in mourning, with the local Sarpanch stating that they will not celebrate Eid on April 22.

