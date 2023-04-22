Hello User
Home / News / India /  Eid celebrations won’t take place in this Indian district - here’s why

Eid celebrations won’t take place in this Indian district - here’s why

2 min read . 08:53 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Eid 2023 celebrations won't be held in this Indian district. (Image for representation)

The members of the Islamic community accepted the proposal and provided a guarantee to the authorities.

Five soldiers were killed in an ambush on an Army truck carrying fruits and other items for an iftar gathering in Sangiote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on April 19. The ill-fated vehicle was headed towards the village, where an iftar event was scheduled to take place that evening. The incident has left the residents of Sangiote village in mourning, with the local Sarpanch stating that they will not celebrate Eid on April 22.

Sarpanch of the Sangiote panchayat, Mukhtiaz Khan, said that the villagers would solely perform namaz and added that the soldiers who had lost their lives were a part of the Rashtriya Rifles unit stationed in their village. Their sympathies were with the bereaved families, The Indian Express quoted Khan as saying.

Meanwhile, in Odisha’s Sambalpur city, curfew continues to be in force since April 14 midnight. The district administration has decided not to allow Eid congregations at the Eidgah, but believers can offer prayers in mosques.

The curfew has been relaxed by 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm following the improvement of the situation. The district administration at a meeting requested members of the minority community to offer namaz in mosques instead of congregating at the Eidgah this year.

Members of the community agreed to the proposal and gave an assurance to the authorities that they will instead offer namaz at 10 mosques across the city. Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said that a decision was taken against holding mass gathering at the Eidgah to ensure public order.

According to a senior member of the minority community, named Md. Parveez Ali Khan, they have agreed to the administration's suggestion of not holding namaz at the Eidgah. Instead, they will perform prayers in 10 mosques in the city in smaller groups. They are also cooperating with the authorities in their efforts to maintain peace.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
