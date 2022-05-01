Eid holiday on Monday or Tuesday? Why Karnataka schools are confused

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the list of general holidays that were previously announced, the holiday was expected on Tuesday (May 3). But Karnataka on Saturday declared Monday (May 2) as the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Karnataka government on Saturday declared Monday (May 2) as the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday through an official notification. However, according to the list of general holidays that were previously announced, the holiday was expected on Tuesday (May 3). Hence, the sudden declaration that came on Saturday has created confusion among schools.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Karnataka government on Saturday declared Monday (May 2) as the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday through an official notification. However, according to the list of general holidays that were previously announced, the holiday was expected on Tuesday (May 3). Hence, the sudden declaration that came on Saturday has created confusion among schools.
ICSE and CBSE boards exams are scheduled for Monday, but many school administrators have not yet received any directions regarding what should be done. However, the principal of an ICSE board school told a leading news website.
ICSE and CBSE boards exams are scheduled for Monday, but many school administrators have not yet received any directions regarding what should be done. However, the principal of an ICSE board school told a leading news website.
According to the central government's holiday calendar, Meethi Eid falls on May 3rd but the celebration will be dependent on the sighting of the new moon as the date of Eid varies from year to year due to the Hijri calendar (lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the central government's holiday calendar, Meethi Eid falls on May 3rd but the celebration will be dependent on the sighting of the new moon as the date of Eid varies from year to year due to the Hijri calendar (lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon).